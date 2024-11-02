Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $225,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 128,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $63.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

