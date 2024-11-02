Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $227,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $176.78 and a 52 week high of $211.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.