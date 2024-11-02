Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after buying an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

Shares of SNPS opened at $518.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

