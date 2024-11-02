Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,035,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $262.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.40 and a twelve month high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

