Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.28.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $182.88 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day moving average of $208.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.