Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hologic by 20.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.33 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

