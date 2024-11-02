State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $96.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

