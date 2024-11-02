State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,090 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after buying an additional 977,313 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after acquiring an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,862,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,439,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

