International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1,430.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,764 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

NYSE RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 979,341 shares of company stock valued at $43,897,012. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

