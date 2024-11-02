Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $180.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

