Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,997 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper
In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
