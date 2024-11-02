Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

