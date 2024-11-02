Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Director Sells $1,490,050.00 in Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Reliance Stock Performance
Reliance stock opened at $287.09 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.10.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,809,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Reliance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Reliance
Reliance Company Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Featured Articles
