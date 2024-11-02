What is Telsey Advisory Group’s Forecast for VF Q3 Earnings?

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for VF in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. VF’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of VFC opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.53. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.81%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in VF by 6,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VF by 527.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

