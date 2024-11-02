Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 914 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 112.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 604,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 96,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

CDNS stock opened at $282.09 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.18 and its 200-day moving average is $281.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock worth $7,555,216. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

