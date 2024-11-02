Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT opened at $139.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $151.10.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,783.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,601 shares of company stock worth $2,870,848. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

