Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $181.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $122.59 and a 12 month high of $189.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

