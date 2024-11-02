Cormark Increases Earnings Estimates for Definity Financial

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.70.

DFY opened at C$54.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.97. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.48 and a 1-year high of C$55.86. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

