abrdn plc Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 155,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $589,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

