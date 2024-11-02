Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,240 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 17.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,049,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,054,000 after buying an additional 2,109,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,820,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 106.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 1,314,514 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NWL opened at $8.79 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

