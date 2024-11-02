abrdn plc Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $138.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $107.82 and a one year high of $144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

