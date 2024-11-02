J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $213,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 305.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 252.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $149.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

