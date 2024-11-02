abrdn plc Has $15 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $2,185,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.