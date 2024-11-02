Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bancorp by 55.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 72.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 42.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $12,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $49.65 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 545 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,029.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 545 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,029.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Wallace sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $508,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,387.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.