Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Mizuho began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Evergy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.06%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

