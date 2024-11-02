DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.32 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Shares of TSN opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -972.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

