Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FCN opened at $198.92 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $185.93 and a one year high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

