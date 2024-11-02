Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,400,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $6,999,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $2,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,148,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,588,126.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $2,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,148,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,588,126.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.