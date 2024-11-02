William Blair Forecasts DoorDash FY2026 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $155.66 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $165.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock worth $53,725,640. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

