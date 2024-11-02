Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $120,000 in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 351,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,857.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

