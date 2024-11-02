Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $283.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.93 and a 200 day moving average of $274.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $306.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.