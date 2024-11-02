Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $126.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

