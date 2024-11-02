Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,700,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,777 shares of company stock worth $7,267,469 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

