Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

