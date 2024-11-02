2,071 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

