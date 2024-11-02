Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.92 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

