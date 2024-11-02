Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Workiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workiva

Workiva Stock Down 0.7 %

WK stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after buying an additional 492,945 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 8.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 377,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.