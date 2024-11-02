AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,501 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.40% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:DECW opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

