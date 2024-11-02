Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

