VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:ITM opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

