Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 110.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Daiwa America raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $223.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.46. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,261 shares of company stock valued at $72,263,430 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

