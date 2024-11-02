Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

