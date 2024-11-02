Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for Duke Energy

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.07. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $112.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.14. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.98%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Duke Energy by 63.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $2,888,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

