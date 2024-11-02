Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Major Shareholder Sells $748,000.00 in Stock

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bliss Ltd King sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,847.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ RR opened at $0.62 on Friday. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Richtech Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics Inc. ( NASDAQ:RR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Richtech Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Featured Articles

