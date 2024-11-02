Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,393 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 502.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 572,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 477,256 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $14,072,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 350.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 286,780 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

ROL opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

