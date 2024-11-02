Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

