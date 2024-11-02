65 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 33.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,981.19 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,491.50 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,119.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,012.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

