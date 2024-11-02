Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 78 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

NYSE LHX opened at $247.51 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.30%.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

