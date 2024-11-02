Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $110.10 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

