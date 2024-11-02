Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.